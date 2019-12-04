Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 291.4339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 787235 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 33317 EQS News ID: 928167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 04, 2019 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)