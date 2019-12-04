Technavio has been monitoring the global titanium dental implants market and the market is poised to grow by USD 915.28 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global titanium dental implants market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 143-page research report with TOC on "Titanium Dental Implants Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Endosteal implants, Subperiosteal implants, and Other implants), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rapid developments in dental implant technology. In addition, the focus on the development of 3D-printed titanium dental implants is anticipated to further boost the growth of the titanium dental implants market.

Advanced technologies such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) provides high precision and accuracy in developing dental caps and crowns. Titanium implants are gaining traction in the market as they are less invasive, affordable, and retain the tooth like a natural palate. Thus, the rapid developments in dental implant technology are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Titanium Dental Implants Market Companies:

B. B. DENTAL Srl

B. B. DENTAL Srl is headquartered in Italy and operates the business under various segments such as DENTAL IMPLANTS AND COMPONENTS, SURGERY, BONE REGENERATION, GUIDED SURGERY, and MICROMOTOR. The company offers DURAVIT 3P, DURAVIT EV, DURAVIT SLIM, DURAVIT WIDE, and DURAVIT MINI-IMPLANT.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences, Dental, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers NobelActive, NobelReplace Conical Connection, NobelReplace Tapered, NobelSpeedy, and Brånemark System.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under two business segments, namely Technologies Equipment, and Consumables. The company offers Ankylos Implants, Astra Tech Implants System Implants, and Xive Implants.

GC Corp.

GC Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through its unified business segment. The company offers Standard Implants, Tapered Implants, and Short Implant.

Neobiotech Co. Ltd.

Neobiotech Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Implants Restorations, Sinus lift solutions, GBR solutions, Repair solutions, Digital solutions, Peri-implantitis solutions, and Others.

Titanium Dental Implants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Endosteal implants

Subperiosteal implants

Other implants

Titanium Dental Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

