Date:04 December 2019



Strategic Equity Capital Plc



LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

The Net Asset Value announcement at 11:20am was issued under the heading of Issue of Equity which was incorrect. The Net Asset Value announcement has subsequently been issued under the correct heading at 11:34am.

