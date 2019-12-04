Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX:AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that that management will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on Tuesday, December 10th 2019 at 11:40 AM PST.

The LD Micro Main Event (XII) will take place December 10th-12th in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 275 companies and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

LD Micro Main Event (XII)

Presentation: 11:40 a.m. PT / 2:40 ET in Track 3

Date: Tuesday Dec 10, 2019

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/amaz/

View Amazing Energy's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AMAZ

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Plano, Texas. The Company controls over 75,000 acres between their rights in Pecos County, Texas and assets in Lea County, New Mexico, and Walthall County, Mississippi. Amazing Energy primarily engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones. The Company's operations are currently focused in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Gradwell

Investor Relations

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: ir@amazingenergy.com

Web: www.amazingenergy.com

