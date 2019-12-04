Vocera solutions are key to an international strategy to elevate patient care, safety and experience

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that the Cleveland Clinic London will use the Vocera Platform to standardize care team communication across the hospital when it opens in 2021. The eight-storey, state-of-the-art facility will boast the latest technology and exceptional talent from around the world. Nurses, physicians, consultants and other care team members will use the wearable, voice-controlled Vocera Smartbadge and the Vocera Vina smartphone application to quickly connect and collaborate on patient care.

"The Cleveland Clinic, and what we do to improve the lives of patients, is very special. It has a world-wide appeal, and London is a great place to showcase the compassionate, innovative models of care we offer," said Deborah Small, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic London. "We have assembled and are recruiting very specialized caregivers who will form the most outstanding teams in global healthcare, and to support them and their great work, we are deploying best-in-class technology."

The 185-bed facility near Buckingham Palace will be the Clinic's third international location and will focus on high acuity services, including heart and vascular diseases, neurosciences, orthopaedics, digestive disorders, and general surgery. Regardless of location, the health system aims to create consistent healing and working experiences for patients, families and care teams world-wide.

For several years, care teams at Cleveland Clinic hospitals in the U.S. and the Middle East have been using Vocera solutions to connect and collaborate. Because of this successful and trusted partnership, the health system chose to implement Vocera solutions in London. Purpose-built to leverage the full software capability of the Vocera Platform, the Smartbadge and customisable Vina app enable clinicians to communicate via voice, send and receive secure messages, manage alerts and alarms, and more. The mobile solutions provide relevant contextual information to help clinicians make informed decisions quickly. With the dynamic master directory of the communication platform, clinicians can easily reach colleagues simply by saying a name, role or group.

"We have an opportunity to build one of the most impressive hospitals in the world by investing in future-state technologies that are ahead of the curve in UK healthcare," said Gareth Sherlock, Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic London. "It is critical to have intelligent, integrated solutions that can be part of a connected ecosystem of innovation, people, processes and research on day one, and also to have the flexibility to expand as the health system expands."

The Vocera Platform integrates with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records (EHR), physiologic monitors, ventilators and more. Cleveland Clinic London is planning a two-way integration with Epic, the hospital's EHR system. Additional integrations with a real-time location system and nurse call solution also are planned.

"We are honoured to be part of this journey with Cleveland Clinic London, soon to be one of the world's most technologically advanced hospitals," said Brent Lang, President and CEO of Vocera. "It is an exciting time for the health system and for healthcare around the globe as a new level of innovation, patient care, safety and experience evolves."

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic London opens in Spring 2021. It will have 185 inpatient beds; eight operating rooms; a full imaging suite; endoscopy and catheterization labs; day case rooms for surgery; and a full neurological suite with rehabilitation. The facility will offer a full range of medical services including specialty services focusing on heart and vascular, orthopaedics, digestive diseases, neurosciences and general surgery. Visit us at clevelandcliniclondon.uk.

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005302/en/

Contacts:

Cleveland Clinic London

Brunswick Group

+44 (0) 207 404 5959

John Elias

Vocera Communications, Inc.

+1 416-899-4976

jelias@vocera.com