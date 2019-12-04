Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JVRE ISIN: US92857F1075 Ticker-Symbol: V00 
Frankfurt
04.12.19
09:08 Uhr
18,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,53 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,900
19,300
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOCERA
VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC18,900+0,53 %