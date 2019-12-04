The airport catering trucks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005436/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global airport catering trucks market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in inflight catering will be one of the major factors behind the airport catering trucks market growth. This is mainly due to the increased spending power of passengers and a rise in business and leisure travel. Airlines often enter into strategic collaboration with inflight catering service providers to ensure quality onboard services. Such collaborations are higher among full-service carriers that offer tickets at much higher rates than low-cost airlines. For instance, Turkish Airlines collaborated with a Singapore-based inflight catering service provider, SATS, to access inflight catering services for its aircraft fleets at the Istanbul New Airport from 2018.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30896

As per Technavio, the growing need for cost-efficient catering trucks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Airport Catering Trucks Market: Growing Need for Cost-Efficient Catering Trucks

Growing environmental concerns are prompting end-users to purchase airport catering trucks that have low carbon emissions, increased load capacity, and reduced loader and driver cost. As a result, airport catering truck manufacturers are coming up with innovative catering truck models. For instance, Mallaghan introduced double deck airport catering truck, which reduces the loader and driver cost. As the double deck airport catering truck has an upper and lower deck, it helps in increasing the overall load capacity with minimal flow time.

"Other factors such as the rising demand for electric ground supporting equipment at airports, and growing demand for outsourced ground handling services will have a significant impact on the growth of the airport catering trucks market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Airport Catering Trucks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the airport catering trucks market by end-user (commercial airports and non-commercial airports) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the airport catering trucks market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the airport catering trucks market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the expansion of airport infrastructure projects, and the growth in passenger capacity.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com