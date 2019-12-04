Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Up-Lists and Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Shareholder Equity Increased to $22.4 Million

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully up-listing from the OTC Pink Market.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "We have recently hit a number of important milestones for Odyssey as we begin to execute on our business plan. Today's announcement of our up-listing to the OTCQB is another important step for us which helps to expand the audience of investors that can invest in the Company. We are dedicated to taking the necessary steps to drive enhanced clinical efficacy from our products and shareholder value for our investors."

Past twelve months milestones and achievements by current management team include:

Signed an exclusive License Agreement for the CardioMap patent.

Signed an agreement to acquire the patent and IP to Save a Life Choking Rescue device

Signed agreement to form a Joint Venture with Prevacus Inc. to develop a neurosteroid for rare pediatric brain disorder, Nieman Pick Type C disease.

Broadened the joint venture with Prevacus to include other leukodystrophies

Retained new SEC legal counsel

Independent Valuation Report, Value determined to be $275 million or $3.15 per share

Trading on OTCQB market

Appointed four healthcare industry veterans to Board of Directors

Established profitable economic models that scale

Developed comprehensive marketing, sales and business plans

Increased balance sheet shareholder equity to $22.4 million

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Multiple reporting standards also give OTCQB companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities.

The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security. Greater visibility is also found through a large network of data distributors and media partners which ensures that trade data, news and disclosures are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Media and Investors Contacts:

P 619-832-2900

info@odysseygi.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568995/Odyssey-Group-International-Up-Lists-and-Begins-Trading-on-the-OTCQB