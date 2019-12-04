Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019
WKN: A2ARZ3 ISIN: CA71646V4091 Ticker-Symbol: 8P2N 
04.12.19
08:09 Uhr
Petrodorado Energy Ltd.: Petrodorado Energy Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Petrodorado Energy Ltd. ("Petrodorado" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDQ) announces that the Board of Directors has awarded a total of 1,850,000 options to directors and officers of the Company, such individuals being the new members of the board of directors and management team. The options are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options vest as to one third immediately with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The expiry for all options is December 3, 2024.

About Petrodorado

Petrodorado was previously engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and is currently engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Petrodorado's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "PDQ".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, President and CEO
Lynn Chapman, VP Finance and CFO
Phone: (306) 698-7999
Email: info@petrodorado.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Petrodorado Energy Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568997/Petrodorado-Energy-Announces-Issuance-of-Stock-Options

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE