Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") today announced that the response to its recent Illegal Burger Franchise marketing launch has been even higher than anticipated and could substantially increase the company's projections for 2020.

WCVC has established a proven fast casual concept restaurant operation that reported over $3 million in sales last year in 2018 with over 23% revenue growth through the first three quarters of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue generated was $2,765,406, as compared to $2,244,075 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Now WCVC is transitioning from restaurant operator into a full-blown restaurant franchiser.

WCVC has established franchise sales in 31 states and work underway to launch in the remaining 19 states soon. As a franchiser, WCVC's growth potential has dramatically increased. The U.S. franchise market is approximately and $800 billion sector. WCVC has just started to aggressively market its franchise sales. Look for more information on WCVC's franchise marketing to be forthcoming soon.

To learn more about Illegal Burger Franchise opportunities go to https://franchise.illegalburger.com/

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

