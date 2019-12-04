Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Continues to Lead the Handcrafted Cannabis Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion or "the Company'), a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, shipped its' third Adult-use strain called "MAC 1" under its brand, Citizen Stash. This closely follows on the popularity of previously released strains Lemon Zkittle and Creamsical.

The highly regarded MAC 1 strain is now available in British Columbia and is considered one of Experion's premium products. This premium strain is hand cultivated in small batches in a controlled environment allowing the plant to flourish under ideal conditions. This first harvest achieved just under a 30% THC rating with a very desirable terpene profile creating the ultimate flower experience.

Premium flower products are now being recognized and sought after by discerning consumers as opposed to the lower quality flower currently flooding the market. Accordingly, Experion's premium cannabis strains are able to achieve a higher price point that in turn maximizes the Company's margins. Experion is continuously investing in its genetic bank and brands to ensure a continual first to market supply of new and exciting products. Our premium strains also strengthen our grow partnerships as all parties benefit from our high demand consumer products.

"We are proud of our cultivation team lead by Liam McKenzie (named top 5 grower in Canada at the recent Canadian Cannabis Awards) as they continue to lead the industry in quality. Our initial harvest of MAC 1 tested off the charts and is achieving wholesale pricing rarely seen in the market." commented Jay Garnett, CEO of Experion.

MAC 1 will be launched initially in British Columbia, but it will soon be available across Western Canada.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569021/Experion-Continues-to-Lead-the-Handcrafted-Cannabis-Industry