The hybrid bicycles market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005452/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hybrid bicycles market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

There has been a global consumer shift from motor vehicles to bicycles as a feasible mode of city transport, especially for the commute to work. The adoption of hybrid vehicles has increased significantly as they offer better balance and speed on roads compared with mountain bikes and road bikes. Moreover, the betterment of cycling infrastructure with increasing emphasis on the establishment of dedicated bicycle lanes, crossings, bicycle racks, and adequate lighting facilities for bicycle lanes will drive market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30877

As per Technavio, increasing investments in cycling events as a promotional strategy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Hybrid Bicycles Market: Increasing Investments in Cycling Events as a Promotional Strategy

Vendors in the market are increasingly investing in customer engagement programs to increase awareness about cycling as part of their product promotion initiatives. Through these events, vendors are seeking to increase the popularity of hybrid biking as an outdoor recreational activity among global customers. In addition, these events instill a high degree of awareness about cycling, the types of bikes available in the market and the related health benefits. In addition, many vendors offer free demo rides that enable customers to get a feel for the product so as to drive a purchase decision. Hence, increasing investments in cycling events will help to drive the growth of the market.

"Apart from increasing investments in cycling events as a promotional strategy, other factors such as the growing popularity of eco-friendly bikes, and the rising prominence of online sales will have a significant impact on the growth of the hybrid bicycles market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hybrid Bicycles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hybrid bicycles market by distribution channel (specialty stores, sporting goods retailers, online sales, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the hybrid bicycles market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the hybrid bicycles market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the development of better cycling infrastructure, increased consumer awareness about environmental pollution and the increasing focus on adoption of cycling as a means towards a healthier lifestyle.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005452/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com