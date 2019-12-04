Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-04 15:00 CET -- In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the procedure for CP Funding 1 Plc bonds trading on the Alternative market First North. The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the procedure will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.