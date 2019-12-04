Red Cat, Inc.: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Red Cat, Inc. (OTC PINK:RCAT) a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:20 a.m. PST / 12:20 p.m. EST. Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Red Cat Inc.'s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/rcat

About Red Cat

Red Cat is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact Information:

Red Cat Inc.

Cobian's Plaza,

1607 Avenida Juan Ponce de León,

San Juan, PR 00909

Investors@redcat.red

PR Contact Information:

Todd Barrish

Indicate Media

todd@indicatemedia.com

917-861-0089

