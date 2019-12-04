Next-generation data management platform offers significant time and cost savings, backup flexibility, and scalability

Cohesity today announced a highly successful implementation of a comprehensive data backup solution for the University of Lausanne located in Switzerland. Working in tandem with local partner Infoniqa, the solution deployed by the university is significantly faster and more automated and scalable than systems previously used. A complete backup of the Microsoft Exchange database now only takes eight hours instead of 29 and the incremental backup can be completed in just under two hours instead of the previous 7.5 hours.

With just over 15,000 students, 5,000 employees, and two million documents, the university manages around 22 PB of logical data. For this purpose, a second backup solution was set up at the Neuchâtel site. As the licenses for the existing system expired, the university was looking for a state-of-the-art solution that would meet a number of key requirements: secure critical data in encrypted form, high scalability, efficient recovery of mass data, compatibility with EMC NetWorker and the option of a hybrid cloud solution.

"Cohesity and Infoniqa take a modern and holistic approach to data management," explains Michel Ruffieux, storage backup manager, University of Lausanne. "It was the only solution that met our requirement to secure critical data in encrypted form using a multi-tenant solution with private keys managed on a KMS server using the KMIP protocol."

Cohesity and Infoniqa were able to combine the old and new backup systems at the University of Lausanne to cover the entire virtualized environment. Infoniqa enabled the platform to be deployed according to the customer's requirements. Cohesity supplied four appliances, and additional servers can be added to this space-saving cluster in the future. This appliance group can also be used for storage with the same cluster concept.

Thanks to Cohesity's SnapTree technology, the university can now access the data in a maximum of three steps. Login takes less than five minutes and full flash recovery takes 11.5 hours. In addition, a web interface facilitates the recovery of a Windows or Linux virtual machine with granular files. This innovative approach to using, managing and backing up secondary and primary data is one of Cohesity's strengths.

With the new solution, the University of Lausanne is realizing a host of benefits including:

Simple, fast backup and disaster recovery on a single platform

Easier management through integration with VMware and Avamar

Significant time and cost savings in data backup and recovery

Compliance according to DSGVO by encryption of critical data

