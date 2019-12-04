Clover Wireless Acquires Teleplan

Creates Leading Global Supply Chain Services and Solutions Platform for Electronics with Broadest Range of Services and Enhanced Geographic Footprint

Transformative Combination Will Accelerate Innovation with Industry-Leading Technical Expertise and Continued R&D Investment

CHICAGO and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Wireless, a global leader in aftermarket life-cycle management services for mobile, computing and other consumer electronics devices, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Teleplan International N.V. ("Teleplan"), a global electronics supply chain services and solutions provider. This highly complementary transaction significantly expands and diversifies Clover Wireless' capabilities and offering of cost-effective, innovative supply chain solutions for wireless carriers, manufacturers, cable operators, retailers, insurance providers and enterprise businesses around the globe.

Teleplan provides end-to-end electronics supply chain services and solutions to leading blue chip customers in more than 120 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Teleplan focuses on four main product segments: Mobile, Consumer Premises Equipment, Consumer Electronics and Enterprises and Infrastructure Equipment, and its end-to-end services are primarily focused on testing and grading, kitting, repair and refurbishment, reverse logistics and value recovery. Teleplan is recognized for its industry-leading R&D capabilities and full suite of tech-enabled testing and diagnostic tools.

"This exciting, highly complementary combination will significantly expand the breadth of our product and solutions platform and global footprint, which will enable us to accelerate and optimize asset values for customers and become an even stronger partner for OEMs and service providers," said Dan Perez, CEO of Clover Wireless. "Teleplan serves a strong and loyal customer base across IoT devices, consumer electronics, networking, storage and computing segments and brings a longstanding track record of investing in innovation to create value for customers. We have great respect for François Lacombe and the talented Teleplan team and are excited to welcome them to the Clover Wireless family as we co-create a world class and full-service electronics supply chain services and solutions company focused on delivering unparalleled value to customers."

In connection with the transaction, Mr. Lacombe, CEO of Teleplan, will join the combined company, serving as President and Managing Director, reporting to Mr. Perez.

Mr. Lacombe commented, "Through our consistent focus on innovation, reliability and quality, Teleplan has become one of the leading multi-service, multi-technology supply chain players globally, with a world-class customer base. We will benefit from Clover Wireless' financial, operating and industry expertise to provide our customers with even better service and solutions, while maintaining our strong reputation for technical quality and turn-around time. We are pleased to be joining Clover Wireless - who shares our customer-first mindset - and are committed to continuing to deliver the innovative solutions for which we are known."

Combination Provides Compelling Customer Benefits

Drives Innovation with Deep Engineering Bench and Continued R&D Investment : With a strong technical bench including hundreds of engineers dedicated to innovative component and device restoration and test processes, the combined company will have greater investment capabilities to develop new solutions and services. Clover Wireless will benefit from Teleplan's technology expertise, including their leading testing and cosmetic grading capabilities, as well as access to Teleplan's world-class Innovation Center in Tallinn, Estonia .

: With a strong technical bench including hundreds of engineers dedicated to innovative component and device restoration and test processes, the combined company will have greater investment capabilities to develop new solutions and services. Clover Wireless will benefit from Teleplan's technology expertise, including their leading testing and cosmetic grading capabilities, as well as access to Teleplan's world-class Innovation Center in . Creates a One-Stop Shop for Customers : Clover Wireless and Teleplan's combined capabilities, device coverage and offerings will expand the range of services offered, enabling customers to meet their full life-cycle needs with one vendor. Clover Wireless will leverage Teleplan's expertise in areas such as automation to provide new solutions to its existing customer base, while at the same time applying its go-to-market capabilities and expanding the range of offerings to Teleplan's customers. The combined company will be positioned to provide customized solutions to optimize customers' reverse supply chain and increase asset values.

: Clover Wireless and Teleplan's combined capabilities, device coverage and offerings will expand the range of services offered, enabling customers to meet their full life-cycle needs with one vendor. Clover Wireless will leverage Teleplan's expertise in areas such as automation to provide new solutions to its existing customer base, while at the same time applying its go-to-market capabilities and expanding the range of offerings to Teleplan's customers. The combined company will be positioned to provide customized solutions to optimize customers' reverse supply chain and increase asset values. Significantly Enhances Global Footprint: With the addition of Teleplan's strategically-located world-class facilities, Clover Wireless will provide services to customers around the world through an expanded global footprint. With a significant presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific the combined company will have a footprint of more than 15 locations across four continents.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Jefferies served as financial advisor to Clover Wireless and Loyens & Loeff N.V. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors.

About Clover Wireless

Clover Wireless is the global leader in delivering cost-effective, innovative supply chain solutions for wireless carriers, manufacturers, retailers, insurance providers and enterprise businesses. Clover Wireless offers a comprehensive services portfolio that includes returns management, repair and reclamation services, customized trade-in and buyback programs, and device re-marketing through multiple sales channels. With two of the largest consumer electronic device repair centers in North America, Clover Wireless utilizes its unsurpassed repair services and heavy reclamation capabilities to restore devices to high quality condition while avoiding waste and maximizing value for customers. To learn more, please visit http://www.cloverwireless.com .

About Teleplan

Teleplan International N.V. is an industry leader in life-cycle care and value recovery solutions for technology products, including IoT, mobile, customer premises equipment and consumer electronics. Focusing on customer care, managed logistics, parts management, screening & testing, repairs/refurbishing and reselling/recycling, Teleplan has 36 years of proven performance providing value propositions throughout the supply chain from the point of purchase to the end of life. Teleplan innovates to consistently keep up with the advances in interactive connectivity and communication, and our 'Telemade' approach tailors to each individual customer's needs. As a member of CE 100, Teleplan is a key player in the transition to a Circular Economy. Headquartered in Amsterdam/Schiphol, the Netherlands, Teleplan's service centers have a global reach of over 120 countries and employ almost 5,000 people. For further information, please visit: www.teleplan.com .

Media Contacts

Jenny Gore / David Isaacs

312-895-4700 / 415-618-8750