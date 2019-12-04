WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.: WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. (TSX-V:WOW)(OTCQX:WOWMF), an animation-focused multi-platform entertainment company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:40 PM PST / 5:40 PM EST. Neil Chakravarti, President and COO of WOW! Unlimited Media will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Mr. Chakravarti commented, "We are pleased to attend the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event to educate investors about the unique investing opportunity that WOW! offers the marketplace. WOW! is at an exciting point of its evolution, where our animation studios are growing in both production and customer backlog, which is a reflection of the demand for new and fresh content. We are also building large audiences on various social platforms around a few key original animation properties, which reveals their initial strength, and we are excited about their future potential."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View WOW! Unlimited Media's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WOW.V

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc.

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company's media assets include Channel Frederator Network, on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada's leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For more information, visit:

www.wowunlimited.co

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Neil Chakravarti, President & COO

WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc.

Email: neil@wowunlimited.co

SOURCE: WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569005/WOW-Unlimited-Media-Inc-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII