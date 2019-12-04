The global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005506/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The tax benefits of meal vouchers will be one of the major drivers in the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. Companies, organizations, or employers who provide meal vouchers, food coupons, or prepaid meal cards as part of the employees' salary structure are exempted from tax in most countries across the globe. For instance, in 2016, according to the Ministry of Laboure and Social Welfare, Brazil, 20 million employees benefited from PAT in the country, in which companies were asked to pay for employee's food provisions in exchange of tax relief. Also, in India, the number of meal vouchers an employee avails are not included in the taxable salary. These benefits and tax exemption will boost the global market growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR23667

As per Technavio, the shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market: Shift Toward Digital Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions

The increasing internet penetration rate in developing economies has been one of the prime reasons for the shift toward digital wallets and payment methods. Also, an increasing number of retailers and vendors have started accepting payments through digital modes. Companies like Sodexo and EDENRED, which are the key players in the market, are automating and digitizing their processes as well as providing personalized services to their clients and employees associated with them. Favorable government policies also drive the adoption of digital payment modes. These factors encourage vendors to invest in the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions, which in turn, boosts the market growth during the forecast period.

"The strategic partnerships with meal kit delivery vendors and the rising employment rate are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EMEA region led the market share in 2017, followed by Americas and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005506/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com