Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 04-Dec-2019 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020. A second interim dividend of 2.40p (2.19p: 2018) per Ordinary share will be paid on 2 January 2020 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 13 December 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 12 December 2019. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 4 December 2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 33423 EQS News ID: 928547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

