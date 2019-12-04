OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits, will showcase its verification expertise of RISC-V processor cores at the upcoming RISC-V Summit being held December 10-12, 2019 at the San Jose Convention Center.

OneSpin will host attendees at both its booth and a demo pod in the OpenHW pavilion at the RISC-V Summit, while the company's experts will present two sessions on verifying RISC-V SoCs:

Pre-Silicon Detection of Hardware Trojans and Security Vulnerabilities in RISC-V Cores

WEDNESDAY December 11, 11:30 AM 12:30 PM, Poster Gallery on Exhibit Floor

Speaker: Sven Beyer, Product Manager Design Verification, will present a poster titled "Pre-Silicon Detection of Hardware Trojans and Security Vulnerabilities in RISC-V Cores," co-authored by Blake Buschur of Edaptive.

More than the Core: Verifying RISC-V SoCs

WEDNESDAY December 11, 2:50 PM 3:10 PM, Grand Ballroom 220-C

Speaker: Nicolae Tusinschi, Product Specialist Design Verification, OneSpin Solutions

Verifying RISC-V designs is critical for technical and commercial success. Compliance to the standard specifications and complete interoperability are essential to compete with older processor families with decades of proven silicon. Nicolae will describe how RISC-V processor designers, whether in-house or core providers, must apply the most rigorous verification methodologies and document this process to build the confidence of potential integrators.

For more information on how OneSpin can help with RISC-V verification, download the white paper "Assuring the Integrity of RISC-V Cores and SoCs."

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with OneSpin:

Twitter: @OneSpinSolution

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onespin-solutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneSpinSolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005040/en/

Contacts:

Media contact US:

Michelle Clancy, Cayenne Communication

Tel.: 503.702.4732, Michelle.clancy@cayennecom.com

Media contact Europe:

Gabriele Amelunxen, PRismaPR

Tel.: +49 (0) 8106 24 72 33, gabi@PRismaPR.com