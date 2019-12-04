The global air cushion packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The replacement of traditional bubble wrap packaging will be one of the major drivers in the global air cushion packaging market. Air cushion packaging is cost-effective and occupies less space in warehouses, making it the ideal replacement for bubble wrap packing. Traditional bubble wraps are easy to pop and hence, can damage the packaged products. However, air cushion packaging has a series of connected bubbles, as a result of which superior protection can be provided. On top of this, air cushions are also sustainable and easy to use.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of sustainable air cushion packaging, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market: Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Air Cushion Packaging

The increasing adoption of sustainable air cushion packaging will be one of the critical trends in the global market. Brand owners are increasingly adopting sustainable air cushion packaging due to rising environmental concerns. This is forcing many vendors to manufacture environment-friendly products. For instance, Automated Packing Systems' EarthAware air pillows are made of strong, polyethylene-based material that is biodegradable. Similarly, AIRplus BIO from STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER is made of corn and potato starch collected from food production waste. Hence, the growing trend of adopting such sustainable air cushion packaging will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

"The rise in demand for secondary packaging and the growth of online shopping are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global air cushion packaging market by end-user (consumer goods; food and beverages; electronics; personal care and household; and pharmaceutical) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market share in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the expanding end-user industries like e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care in the region.

