Technavio has been monitoring the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.37 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005525/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global arrhythmia monitoring devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (ECG and Holter monitors, Implantable cardiac monitors, and Cardiac event monitors), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing number of cardiac conditions resulting from irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases. In addition, the presence of catheterization laboratories and a trial fibrillation integrated care clinics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

Structural heart diseases such as cardiomyopathy can lead to arrhythmia by developing ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation. This causes the heart's lower chamber to stop pumping blood to the body, causing arrhythmia. The condition can also lead to cardiac arrest. Patients suffering from chronic liver and kidney conditions and thyroidism are also susceptible to developing arrhythmia. The growing prevalence of these risk factors is driving the demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, Diagnostics, Nutritionals, Established Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The company offers a compact device, Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Healthcare, Research, and Other. The company offers MCT 1 lead patch and MCT 3 lead system.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Power, Renewable Energy, Oil Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers a virtual ECG device, MAC VU360 Resting ECG Workstation.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers Connex Cardio ECG and H12+ Digital Holter Recorder to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis Treatment businesses, Connected Care Health Informatics businesses, and Other. The company offers DigiTrak XT and IntelliVue telemetry system to various end-users including hospitals and clinics.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

ECG and Holter monitors

Implantable cardiac monitors

Cardiac event monitors

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market by product (electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market by product (high-acuity monitors, mid-acuity monitors, and low-acuity monitors) and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), home care, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005525/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com