Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
04.12.19
16:36 Uhr
37,500 Euro
+0,470
+1,27 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,030
37,600
18:13
37,140
37,560
18:13
PR Newswire
04.12.2019 | 17:31
204 Leser
Carnival PLC - Standard form for notification of major holdings

PR Newswire

London, December 4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Carnival Plc
4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Legal & General Group Plc (Group)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS)

Legal & General Assurance
(Pensions Management) Limited (PMC)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:15th March 2013
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
03rd December 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 3%-Below 3%183,521,448
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.86%		-3.86%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0031215220Below 3%-
Below 3%		-
SUBTOTAL 8. ABelow 3%Below 3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		x
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)
Below 5%
Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct)Below 3%Below 3%
Legal & General Assurance Society (Direct)Below 3%Below 3%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct)Below 3%Below 3%
Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited
(Direct)		Below 3%
Below 3%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management Limited (Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General (Unit Trust Managers) Limited (Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect)Below 5%Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		Below 5%Below 5%
Go ETFBelow 5%Below 5%
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi

Notification using the total voting rights figure of 183,521,448

Place of completionBrunel House, 2 Fitzalan Road, Cardiff, CF24 0EB
Date of completion03/12/2019
© 2019 PR Newswire