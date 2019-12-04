Regulatory News:

Lagardère (Paris:MMB):

At its meeting this morning, the Supervisory Board decided on the recommendation of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee to appoint Mr. Patrick Valroff as of today as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Lagardère SCA. Mr. Xavier de Sarrau has announced that he is standing down from these roles for personal reasons. He shall however remain a member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board unanimously praised the very high quality work achieved since 2010 by Mr. de Sarrau, in particular in heading up the board, favouring constructive interaction between board members and enhancement of matters dealt with.

In addition to his financial expertise, Mr. Patrick Valroff who has been very active as a member for around 10 years in the work of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee offers in-depth knowledge of the Group and its operations, which will enable him to perform his duties to the full.

Until recently, the Lagardère group was structured into four business divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment and Lagardère Active.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005712/en/

Contacts:

Press

Thierry Funck-Brentano Tel: +33 1 40 69 16 34 tfb@lagardere.fr

Ramzi Khiroun Tel: +33 1 40 69 16 33 rk@lagardere.fr

Investor Relations

Florence Lonis Tel. +33 1 40 69 18 02 flonis@lagardere.fr