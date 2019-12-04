Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligibile for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2020.

Event Dates* 2019 Full-Year Annual Revenue January 21, 2020 2019 Full-Year Results February 24, 2020 Annual General Meeting April 7, 2020 2020 First-Quarter Revenue April 21, 2020 2020 First-Half Revenue July 7, 2020 2020 First-Half Results September 15, 2020 2020 Third-Quarter Revenue October 13, 2020

(*): These dates can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

Next financial press release: 2019 annual revenue, on Tuesday January 21st, 2020 (after market)

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity is based on 2 main product ranges, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aimed at treating spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery and MADISON, its implant for first-line knee protrhetic surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote these innovations. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE marking. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 revenue of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

