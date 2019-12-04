The PARC Group Shares Vision for eTown Community

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / The PARC Group - the award-winning real estate developers behind Nocatee - recently announced their vision for another innovative master-planned community, this time in Jacksonville's Southside.

Located off State Road 9B and Interstate 295 - just three miles from St. Johns Town Center - eTown is a smart-living community built upon four core principles: community, technology, convenience, and sustainability.

"eTown is a one-of-a-kind community and a complete rethink of Jacksonville living," said Roger O'Steen, Chairman and Founder of The PARC Group, the master developers of eTown and award-winning Nocatee. "From state-of-the-art homes, canopied walking trails, resort-style amenities, and cafes and shops just a golf cart ride away, eTown offers a fresh approach to the modern lifestyle."

The community will feature single-family homes, apartments, retail and best-in-class amenities. O'Steen and The PARC Group announced that the communal Welcome Center and initial neighborhoods are now open to the public.

In addition to providing some of the only new-construction homes in the area, eTown will also feature smart-home technology, zero energy ready homes, eco-friendly features, community-oriented amenities, pedestrian and electric car-friendly trails, and convenient access to neighborhood services.

Parks, ponds and paths will span the entire community, with 50 percent of eTown's acreage remaining undeveloped to preserve much of the area's signature longleaf pine habitat. The vision for the community is to strike a balance between convenient development and natural outdoor spaces.

The Exchange

At the heart of eTown is its Village Center called The Exchange. This quaint, walkable town center will be home to retail shops, restaurants and neighborhood services, as well as "the "Hub", the eTown Welcome Center. The Hub will feature a gourmet cafe, traditional and co-working offices, and evening gathering spaces with outdoor seating.

The Hub is now open, with The Village Center retail opening being announced at a later date.

"In addition to having all the essentials for daily life located conveniently within eTown, residents will benefit from the community's central location. The St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida and the region's fastest growing employment centers are right around the corner," said Mike White, The PARC Group's Director of Planning and Development. "eTown is also close to some of the region's best beaches, hospitals, schools and entertainment."

Recharge - Amenity Center

eTown's 5-acre amenity area, Recharge, will blend recreation with nature in perfect harmony. The community's amenities, available exclusively to eTown residents, will include a resort-style pool, including zero entry and an adjoining three-lane lap pool, a high-tech fitness center with an outdoor yoga lawn, a rooftop patio, kids playground, event lawn, and a lake-side dog park.

Recharge is scheduled to open in Summer 2020.

Neighborhoods

eTown will feature several unique neighborhoods all centered on modern living, sustainability and smart technology. Plus, true to the forward-thinking vision and spirit of eTown, all of the community's neighborhoods will be named after renowned inventors and innovators.

Marconi

Now open at eTown, Marconi will feature newly constructed homes by David Weekley Homes and ICI Homes. This gated community will offer homes with a range of modern coastal, craftsman and farmhouse elevations, starting in the mid $300s.

Edison

Toll Brothers will build new homes in Edison starting in the high $300s. This gated community will feature one- and two-story home designs featuring new architecture ranging from 2,500 to more than 4,000 square feet. Edison is now open.

Del Webb

An age-restricted, 55-plus community, Del Webb eTown will offer homes starting in the mid $200s. The gated neighborhood will feature five acres of exclusive amenities, including an 8,000-square-foot private clubhouse, event lawn, resort-style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, multipurpose rooms, and pickleball and tennis courts. The community will also have an onsite lifestyle director, meaning there's always something to do. Del Webb at eTown is now open.

Kettering

Providence Homes, recognized as one of the most energy-efficient builders in America, will introduce Zero Energy Ready Homes™ in Kettering. While all homes at eTown will feature various energy-efficient features and technologies, Kettering will be the only neighborhood offering with the US Department of Energy (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home™ label, which are deemed to be so energy efficient, all or most annual energy consumption can be offset with renewable energy. Kettering is scheduled to open in Spring 2020. New homes starting in the High $200's.

Nobel

Neighborhood by ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes, opening Spring 2020. New homes will range from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet and start in the Low $300's.

Apartments

Construction of eTown's luxury apartment community will begin this spring. The neighborhood, located at eTown's southernmost point, is scheduled to open in Spring 2020.

The Future of eTown

The future of eTown begins now: Builders are taking VIP reservations and prospective buyers can contact the builders directly to learn more about new home-building opportunities.

In addition, The PARC Group is offering the eTown Certified Agent program, giving real estate agents exclusive access to models and community updates before they're available to the public. This program, which proved successful in Nocatee, has already received tremendous interest in eTown.

"eTown will be the first of its kind in our area - a relaxed suburban setting with a dynamic urban vibe," said White. "We're creating the ideal place to enjoy a convenient and modern North Florida life, and we look forward to sharing it with those who will call it home."

