Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, December 4
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 4 December 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 275p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 7,821,594 ordinary shares held in treasury and 67,178,287 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
4 December 2019