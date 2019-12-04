Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 4 December 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 275p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 7,821,594 ordinary shares held in treasury and 67,178,287 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 December 2019