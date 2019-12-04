Not to be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan

CRFP 8 (the "Seller"), a company controlled by Carrefour (Paris:CA), announces the successful completion of the disposal, by way of a private placement of 1,110,598 ordinary shares of Argan (the "Company"), representing around 5% of the Company's share capital. The transaction consisted in an institutional private placement, at a price of 71.75 euros per share for a total amount of around 79.7 million euros.

Following this transaction, the Seller will hold 0.2% of the Company's share capital and voting rights and has entered into a lock-up agreement relating to its shareholding for a 90-day period as from the settlement and delivery date of the placement, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The settlement and delivery of the shares will take place on 9 December 2019.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities and this share disposal does not constitute a public offering.

About Carrefour

With a multiformat network of more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.9 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and the offer of Argan shares by CRFP 8 does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction, including in France.

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area (each, a "relevant member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the Argan shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. Consequently, the securities cannot be offered and will not be offered in any member State, except in accordance with the exemptions set out in Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), or in the other cases which do not require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulation in the member States.

This communication is for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").

The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by CRFP 8 or Carrefour that would permit an offering of Argan shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

Any investment decision to buy shares in Argan must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information regarding Argan. Such information is not the responsibility of CRFP 8 or Carrefour.

Release, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any country where it would violate applicable laws or regulations.

