Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation analysis engagement for a tech giant based out of Canada.

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how customer segmentation analysis helped a leading company to develop tailored marketing strategies that aligned with the behavior and preferences of their customers.

About the ClientThe client is a tech giant based out of Canada that wished to assess customer perceptions through a customer segmentation strategy before the launch of their new product.

The client's challenges revolved around three core areas:

Analyzing customer perceptions

Improving customer loyalty

Improving retention

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "With the proliferation of marketing platforms available today, customer segmentation analysis is more of a necessity for those who wish to grow sales, reduce attrition, and increase profitability."

Three Phases of Quantzig's Customer Segmentation Engagement:

Phase 1: Understanding customers

The initial phase of this customer segmentation analysis engagement focused on analyzing different customer behaviors and preferences to categorize them into homogenous groups.

Phase 2: Analyzing brand perception

The second phase of this customer segmentation analysis engagement revolved around analyzing the customer's brand perception through an in-depth data analysis.

Phase 3: Aligning marketing communications with a new customer segmentation strategy

The final phase of this engagement revolved around the development of a new customer segmentation strategy to analyze different customer groups and offer tailored solutions to meet their needs.

Customer segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Leverage a more cost-effective marketing approach

Gauge the effectiveness of marketing campaigns

Develop a robust product launch strategy

