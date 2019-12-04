GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event Conference December 10-11, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") will be participating in the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 10-11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference and will provide a group presentation on December 11, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time. GreenPower's presentation will be available for webcast at the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/gpv.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and feature 275 companies, with attendance of over 1,400 individuals anticipated.

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson

Chairman and CEO

(604) 220-8048

Michael Sieffert

CFO

(604) 563-4144

GreenPower Investor Relations

Peter Seltzberg

(516) 419-9915

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

