Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Gazprom
|10.96
|Sberbank
|10.23
|Lukoil
|8.96
|AO Tatneft
|5.81
|X5 Retail Group
|4.49
|Novatek
|4.37
|PZU
|4.19
|Yandex
|3.23
|Mobile Telesystems
|2.71
|KGHM Polska
|2.69
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|67.90
|Poland
|15.52
|Turkey
|11.72
|Greece
|4.41
|Romania
|2.65
|Hungary
|1.57
|Czech
|1.10
|Kuwait
|0.76
|Other European
|0.13
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.76