Mittwoch, 04.12.2019
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.12.2019 | 18:10
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, December 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Gazprom10.96
Sberbank10.23
Lukoil8.96
AO Tatneft5.81
X5 Retail Group4.49
Novatek4.37
PZU4.19
Yandex3.23
Mobile Telesystems2.71
KGHM Polska2.69

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2019 was as follows:

Russia67.90
Poland15.52
Turkey11.72
Greece4.41
Romania2.65
Hungary1.57
Czech1.10
Kuwait0.76
Other European0.13
Cash & Equivalents-5.76
© 2019 PR Newswire