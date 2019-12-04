OENEO: 2019-2020 HALF-YEARLY RESULTS: STRONG GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR: +9.5% - SHARP INCREASE IN THE RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT: +26% - RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN: 16% (+2 POINTS)

80

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€m) H1 2018-2019 published H1 2018-2019 ADJUSTED* H1 2019-2020 Change Turnover 130.0 130.6 143.0 +9.5% o/w Closures 82.5 83.1 92.1 +10.9% o/w Winemaking 47.5 47.5 50.9 +7.2% Recurring operating profit 18.1 18.5 23.3 +26.0% o/w Closures 11.5 11.9 16.6 +39.5% o/w Winemaking 7.8 7.8 7.8 = o/w Corporate (1.2) (1.2) (1.1) Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) (0.1) (0.1) (0.3) Operating profit 18.0 18.4 23.0 +25.0% Financial profit/(loss) (0.9) (0.9) (0.6) Tax (4.8) (4.8) (6.5) Net profit 12.3 12.7 16.0 +26.0% Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1.5) (1.9) (1.1) Group net profit 10.9 10.9 14.8 +35.8% Shareholders' equity 241.3 241.3 271.6 +12.6% Net debt 74.6 74.6 80.6 +8.0%

* The Portuguese subsidiary SA Sobrinho (purchase/resale of cork and by-products) was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. Following the decision to retain this business, it was reclassified as a continuing operation for the 2018-2019 comparative period.

The application of IFRS 16 did not have any material impact on the indicators shown.

Oeneo's 2019-2020 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on December 4th, 2019. The half-yearly financial report will be made available on the Group's website www.oeneo.com on December 5th, 2019.

Oeneo Group posted a good performance in the first half of 2019-2020, with solid growth and a marked improvement in profitability. These results confirm the pertinence of the Group's shift towards mid- and high-end ranges and the measures taken to absorb the increase in raw materials costs.

Turnover was up 9.5% over the first half of the year, coming in at €143.0 million on an organic basis. Both divisions contributed to this growth. The Closures division enjoyed double?digit growth, still driven by the worldwide success of the Diam range, where both volumes and value increased sharply. The Winemaking division also reported strong growth momentum, particularly within Cooperage.

Recurring operating income jumped an impressive 26% to €23.3 million, following the minimal impact of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases" (+€0.1 million).

The increase is entirely due to the Closures division's sales initiatives and measures to streamline productivity, which helped to better absorb the persistently high cost of cork. The Winemaking division's activity remained stable, but includes losses in relation to Etablissements Cenci. In addition, the cost of long-term incentive plans for key managers in the form of performance shares came to €1.1 million over the first half of the year (of which €0.8 million for plans set up in July 2019).

Given the lack of any significant non-recurring expenses, operating profit came in at €23.0 million. Financial loss improved to €0.6 million (compared with €0.9 million in the first half of the previous year). After taking into account a tax expense of €6.5 million, net profit stood at €16.0 million, up €3.3 million.

Shareholders' equity continued to rise, amounting to €271.6 million at September 30th, 2019 compared with €241.3 million one year earlier. Net debt (excluding €4.1 million in debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") came to €76.5 million at September 30th, 2019, representing a tightly controlled net gearing ratio of 28.2%. Investments over the period totaled €7.9 million, including primarily the Opticork plan, which aims to improve yield and industrial efficiency, and the opening of a stave mill in the United States. As every year, working capital reached a seasonal peak on September 30th (up €29.3 million from March 31st, 2019), with inventory levels remaining high during this period.

The Group intends to maintain this momentum in the second half of the year, capitalizing on its global sales performance and the gradual easing of cork costs. Cash flow generation, which is typically higher in the second half of the year, should also help bring the net gearing down by the end of the year.

Performance review by division

CLOSURES: Marked improvement in profitability - measures taken are beginning to bear fruit

Oeneo's Closures division performed very well in the first half of the year, with growth of 11%, still driven by the worldwide success of the Diam range.

The average cost of cork used throughout the first six months of the year remained high given the inventory stockpiled in advance, more or less stable compared with 2018-2019. Against this backdrop, the division still managed to increase its recurring operating profit by €4.7 million to €16.6 million thanks to volume and price increases, as well as positive trends in product mix and, lastly, the implementation of the "Opticork" plan, which aims to optimize productivity.

Recurring operating margin for the period rose to 18.0%, up 3.7 points from first?half 2018?2019. This improvement is expected to continue in line with the progressive decrease in the cost of cork.

Over the coming half-year periods, the division will continue to focus on its strategy to capture new market shares, capitalizing on the loyalty of existing clients as well as new account wins across all geographic regions.

WINEMAKING: Excellent performance mitigated by temporary difficulties at Cenci

The Winemaking division enjoyed solid dynamic growth during the first half of 7.2% (of which 6.4% at constant exchange rates). The barrels business was particularly strong, with buoyant growth in volumes at both Seguin Moreau and Millet, which was acquired in 2018. Large containers and Galileo (spherical concrete tanks), the latter acquired in 2018, made an increasingly strong contribution to the division's performance. Vivelys' Services business is also trending upwards, solidifying the Group's position across the entire wine value chain.

The positive effect of growth on recurring operating margin, in particular a better absorption of overheads, was nevertheless impacted by the recurring operating loss of €1.4 million (for €2.2 million in turnover) of Etablissements Cenci, acquired in 2018 and hampered by a lack of business on its primary market. As a result, the division's recurring operating profit remained stable at €7.8 million.

A complete management restructuring and the stepping up of synergies (development of [i] an own stave mill on site, [ii] lumber milling for large containers and [iii] manufacturing of alternative products) is expected to return the division to even keel in the short term before the positive impact of synergies kicks in.

Consequently, the Group confirms the continuation of this strong momentum into the second half, in line with the division's medium-term goal of progressively arriving at €100 million in turnover thanks to a solid operating performance.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the third quarter of 2019?2020 on January 21, 2020 after trading.

About Oeneo Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself on offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93

Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Alexandra Prisa

Press - Media

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

Appendices

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of euros September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Goodwill 46,244 47,474 Intangible assets 4,800 4,688 Property, plant & equipment 124,497 127,841 Financial assets 845 938 Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets 340 1,456 Total non-current assets 176,730 182,397 Inventories and work in progress 121,088 140,924 Trade and other receivables 80,790 94,184 Tax receivables 487 524 Other current assets 2,875 2,799 Cash and cash equivalents 47,651 25,632 Total current assets 252,891 264,062 Assets related to operations held for sale 12,975 1,577 Total assets 442,597 448,037 In thousands of euros Paid-in capital 64,104 65,052 Share premium 28,000 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 138,210 156,060 Profit for the period 10,854 14,846 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 241,167 271,607 Minority interests 84 6 Total shareholders' equity 241,250 271,612 Borrowings and debt 58,351 36,062 Employee benefits 3,284 3,586 Other provisions 960 612 Deferred taxes 4,462 3,899 Other non-current liabilities 8,414 8,392 Total non-current liabilities 75,472 52,551 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 63,861 70,233 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 650 662 Trade and other payables 45,524 49,923 Other current liabilities 12,087 3,055 Total current liabilities 122,122 123,873 Liabilities related to operations held for sale 3,754 - Total liabilities 442,597 448,037

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of euros September 30, 2018 Adjusted* September 30, 2019 Turnover 130,574 143,027 Other operating income 392 132 Cost of goods purchased (58,598) (60,136) External costs (20,894) (23,270) Payroll costs (24,094) (26,118) Tax (1,228) (1,300) Depreciation and amortization (5,799) (6,739) Provisions (1,515) (2,789) Other recurring income and expenses (346) 481 Recurring operating profit 18,492 23,288 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (115) (265) Operating profit 18,376 23,024 Income from cash and cash equivalents 131 129 Cost of gross debt (618) (676) Cost of net debt (486) (548) Other financial income and expenses (409) (43) Profit before tax 17,481 22,432 Income tax (4,794) (6,505) Profit after tax 12,686 15,927 Net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 49 39 Net income from continuing operations 12,735 15,966 Minority interests (41) 21 Group net profit from continuing operations 12,776 15,945 Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1,923) (1,141) Net profit from consolidated operations 10,812 14,825 Group net profit 10,853 14,846

* The Portuguese subsidiary SA Sobrinho (purchase/resale of cork and by-products) was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. Following the decision to retain this business, it was reclassified as a continuing operation for the 2018-2019 comparative period in the consolidated profit & loss statement and cash flow statement.

The application of IFRS 16 did not have a material impact on the indicators used.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In thousands of euros September 30, 2018

Adjusted* September 30, 2019 CASH FLOW LINKED TO OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit 10,812 14,825 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (1,923) (1,141) = Consolidated net profit from continuing operations 12,735 15,966 Elimination of the share in profit of companies accounted for by the equity method (49) (39) Elimination of amortization and provisions 5,370 6,256 Elimination of disposal and dilution gains and losses 43 (46) Expenses and income linked to share-based payments 546 1,053 Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow 139 (82) = Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax 18,784 23,108 Tax expense 4,794 6,505 Cost of net debt 486 548 = Cash flow before cost of net debt and tax 24,064 30,161 Tax paid (2,478) (6,590) Change in WCR linked to operations (33,883) (29,316) Net cash flow linked to continuing operations (12,297) (5,745) Net cash flow linked to discontinued operations 80 (423) = Net cash flow linked to operations (12,217) (6,168) CASH FLOW LINKED TO INVESTMENTS Impact of changes in scope (3,995) - Acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (7,090) (7,934) Acquisitions of financial assets (2) - Disposals of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets and financial assets 29 65 Change in loans and advances 14 (1) Net cash flow linked to investment activities from continuing operations (11,044) (7,870) Net cash flow linked to investment activities from discontinued operations (9) 486 = Net cash flow linked to investments (11,053) (7,384) CASH FLOW LINKED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares 106 28 Loans issued 9,336 6,072 Repayment of loans (16,892) (18,670) Net interest paid (486) (547) Parent company dividends (1,244) (969) Minority interest dividends - (102) Net cash flow linked to financing activities from continuing operations (9,180) (14,188) Net cash flow linked to financing activities from discontinued operations (71) (63) = Net cash flow linked to financing activities (9,251) (14,251) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 101 21 Change in cash from continuing operations (32,420) (27,782) Change in cash from discontinued operations - - Change in cash (32,420) (27,782)

