Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (CSE: NVG) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN), (NVG) is pleased to announce a year end corporate update.

As previously announced, our recent merger with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited allows the company to enter the potential $25 Billion by 2025 global CBD market. There are many companies like Nass Valley already in the CBD space, but few have the ability to monetize their CBD line and turn it into a sales engine. The market space for CBD is crowded and it takes a special expertise to effectively sell into this burgeoning market. We believe that anyone can enter the CBD market, but not everyone can effectively sell CBD. Our company's savvy marketing team is experienced and equipped with tools that will enhance our potential for success. Our marketing channels will consist of a very large user database, a call center with the capability to man over 200 agents, an affiliate marketing program, digital leads, celebrity endorsers and pop up stores. We are confident these marketing channels set us apart from our competition. This sales engine was meticulously assembled over the course of the past year and we are pleased to announce that it will become fully operational in the new year.

Building Blocks - Quality Product - Consultative Sales - Immersive Marketing

If you have a big enough sales team, moving product is rarely a challenge, but eventually there will be a tipping point if the quality of the product is not there to support the sales effort. Quality product is a vital element to NVG's overall strategy. This is where our exclusive joint venture agreement with Dynamic Blending plays a key role. Dynamic Blending is an award winning GMP approved CBD and cosmetic manufacturing company. They were recently awarded the bronze award in this year's American Business Awards. The core management team at Dynamic Blending is also currently leading NVG. The foundation of NVG is all about delivering innovative products from development to market that will lead to a sustainable long-term strategy.

The concept of build it and they will come hasn't worked in CBD as there are many excellent products still sitting on the shelf in retail and online stores throughout the country. NVG's relationship with Worldwide Access Solutions gives NVG marketing access to an experienced staff of live phone operators. This strategy sets NVG apart from competition, where they have a seasoned call team available to convert patient data into potential sales. We believe the human interaction and ability to assist a customer on a one-on-one basis to select the appropriate CBD product will increase potential repeat sales and ultimately spread the word of our brand to their friends and family. We will be launching national email marketing campaigns to clientele who have expressed interest in CBD products on behalf of Nass Valley Gardens promoting its CBD products to as many as 20,000 leads per day. More details will be released soon.

Marketing is a core competency of NVG. The company has a multipronged approach that could bring 4 to 5 sales channels online simultaneously. Our call center will handle the roll out of our national marketing campaigns consisting of email marketing campaigns and previous patient data. A digital marketing campaign with goals of reaching 1-3 million impressions per month will launch our online efforts. Phase 2 will incorporate pop up stores and affiliate marketing such as social media influencers and groups or individuals with a large database of potential customers to solicit. NVG is currently in negotiations with Television Ad Group to air CBD cosmetic commercials through various national television networks potentially in Q4 of 2020.

Affiliate Marketing: An SEO specialist firm has also been retained to build out an Affiliate Marketing platform for Nass Valley Gateway. In addition, Dynamic Blending's marketing team operating under the JV between Dynamic and NVG will generate the ads and keywords strategically resulting in 1-3 million impressions per month, drive traffic to funnel pages and ultimately spoon feed to our WASI Call center staff. The team is on pace to have the online marketing infrastructure ready, tested and in place for the January product launch.

Pop Up Stores: Plans for "Pop-Up" stores are in the works. Selected retail locations will be chosen in the near future and add to both the overall online and call center revenues. A "pop-up shop" is a short-term, temporary retail event that is "here today, gone tomorrow". Pop-up retail is the temporary use of physical space to create a long term, lasting impression with potential customers.

Celebrity Endorsements: Future celebrity endorsements are in the works. Currently, acting legend Armand Assante is a company director and will play a key role in recruiting future celebrity talent from the sports and entertainment fields. Promotional videos with celebrity talent are planned for the near future.

Last week, NVG engaged Resources Unlimited LLC. (RU) for a 3-month Investor Relations and Strategic Consulting contract. The firm will assist NVG with shareholder relations and corporate messaging as the company's new subsidiary Advanced Bioceuticals prepares to launch its "Nass Valley Gardens" premiere CBD product line in Q1 of 2020. RU has already made some positive suggestions as we are currently working to enhance shareholder communication including a video tour of our production facility, active social media accounts and this very shareholder letter.

Quality Product Lines

As mentioned, Nass Valley Gardens will be the 1st of 3 CBD product lines NVG will launch in 2020. DermaPharm (late Q2 launch) and the Duchess (late Q3 launch) will be the other 2 exciting brands that will add to product sales. Here are more details on each line:

Nass Valley Gardens: Our promise is to deliver the highest quality of products throughout our sales and distribution channels, while educating our consumers in best practices and to provide them with the highest rate of CBD efficacy while consuming our Nass Valley Gardens products. Our mission is to help the greatest number of people possible to feel better by providing them with the highest quality CBD-based therapies. We will accomplish this mission by becoming the leading CBD producer and supplier to retailers and wholesalers worldwide. We hold regulations in high regard, as they protect both individuals and companies from harm. There is a need for safety and oversight in how products are manufactured, transported, and sold within our communities. We believe in honest labeling and accurate claims of the benefits of CBD.

DermaPharm: Formulations are geared toward health care professionals (HCP)'s that have for the most part been ignored by many brands that seem to only want to focus on the direct to consumer market. HCP's represent an underserved market with dynamic potential. These HCP's are looking for excuses to provide non-opioid therapeutics, like CBD, that are alternatives for pain relief. The lack of standardization in the industry has kept these HCP's on the fence and unable to recommend any products. DermaPharm plans on working hand in hand with the HCP's to develop the products they need for their patients. The HCP will know exactly what is in the DermaPharm formulations and therefore more apt to refer it for their patients. DermaPharm aspires to be the leading wholesale provider for healthcare professionals in the country.

The Duchess: Designed to target the skin care market with custom formulated broad-spectrum, hemp derived products. The Duchess skin care line specializes in the acne/dermatology and anti-aging markets. A plethora of scientific research backs the claims of these products which promise a healthier and more radiant skin. Research analysts predict the anti-aging market to reach $155 billion by 2021 and the acne/dermatology market to reach $41 billion by the year 2026.

The Team & Strategy

In any successful company, it all boils down to the team and the strategy. There's a saying that backs this up, "bet on the jockey, not the horse." NVG is a compilation of successful team members all brought together under one roof with a common purpose. The goal is to transform NVG into a fully integrated CBD enterprise with a goal of helping the greatest number of people possible. This team, with its proven track record, plans to set new standards of what a quality CBD product will look like. Nass Valley Gateway Ltd plans on entering three verticals by close of 2020 with focus on three distinct brands: Nass Valley Gardens, DermaPharm, and the Dutchess. All the elements to make this company successful are in place. The team has a proven track record, the company has a solid go to marketing plan, and the logistics are in place. NVG is in a great position to monetize all these assets and bring shareholder value.

