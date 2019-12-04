Alpine Building Maintenance Supports the BC's Children's Hospital this Holiday Season Through their 'Custodians of Joy' 2019 Initiative

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Alpine Building Maintenance Inc. is proud to announce their participation in a holiday gift drive in support of the BC Children's Hospital. What began as an internal charity project by the Alpine staff in 2018, has grown into a provincial wide initiative to collect much-needed gifts for children spending their Christmas in a healthcare facility.

The "Custodian of Joy" 2019 initiative invites all janitorial companies in the surrounding areas to collect as many gifts and donations as possible for a common cause.

According to the CEO of Alpine, Mr. Johal "There is no better cause than to bring joy to these children who have endured so much already and need all the support they can get towards their journey of healing."

The professionals at Alpine Building Maintenance are proud to lend their continuous support on behalf of BCCH, and for every large bag of toys collected, the company will further donate one thousand dollars to the BC Children's Hospital.

For those looking to participate, a list of BCCH acceptable toys can be found on Alpine's website, and all donations must be delivered to Alpine's office in Delta before December 23rd, to ensure gifts are received just in time for Christmas. Alpine encourages all local janitorial businesses to join the CustodiansOfJoy movement and look forward to making a difference this holiday season.

Alpine offices are located at Unit 211, 8291 92nd Street, Delta, BC V4G 0A or you can contact them on 604 821 1541 for more information or to arrange for pickup.

About BC Children's Hospital

BC Children's Hospital is a premier medical facility and agency of the Provincial Health Services Authority. As a leader in general and specialized pediatric services, our research focuses primarily on providing innovative treatment options for seriously ill children, youth, and young adults including newborns. We create new possibilities for children and families across the province.

For more information, please visit www.bcchildrens.ca or follow us on Twitter @BCChildrensHosp.

About Alpine Building Maintenance

Founded in 1980, Alpine Building Maintenance is a national cleaning and maintenance service provider with a focus on delivering premium results. By fostering innovation, we work diligently to adhere to the highest standards of service and quality. Cleaning over 80 million square feet of retail, office, and public space across Canada daily, we attribute much of our success to our dedicated team of professionals. Proudly Canadian, and privately owned, Alpine was established on the simple values of hard work, dedication, quality workmanship, and open communication.

For more information, please visit www.alpineservices.ca or follow us on Twitter @inc_alpine, Facebook @alpinebminc or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/1536393.

