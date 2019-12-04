Leading global energy business migrating all data and its 900 key applications from European mega data centers to AWS, driving operational and energy efficiencies

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that BP, a leading global energy business, is closing its European mega data centers and migrating all data and 900 key applications currently hosted there to AWS, as part of a company-wide program to accelerate the digitization of its infrastructure and operations. The two European mega data centers, the largest that BP operates globally, host data from across all BP's businesses. Moving to AWS enables BP to use a broad and deep portfolio of cloud services, including machine learning, analytics, storage, security, databases, and compute to gain greater insights and automate processes.

The data center migration expands upon BP's existing relationship with AWS, which has helped the organization to improve operational efficiencies, eliminate upfront capital expenditures, and quickly adapt to market changes. In its global Downstream business, BP's refineries run AVEVA Unified Supply Chain (previously Spiral Suite) software, a crucial decision-making analytics platform, on AWS. By deploying AVEVA Unified Supply Chain on AWS, a problem that with legacy solutions would have required seven hours of calculation time, can now be performed in less than four minutes. BP has also successfully migrated approximately half of its 65 business critical SAP production environments to AWS, which has improved system performance and integrity.

With this success, the company now plans to accelerate the migration of additional SAP applications to AWS. In addition, BP is creating a data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), for use across its businesses, and will use Amazon Kinesis, a service that enables organizations to easily collect, process, and analyze real-time, streaming data, to gain timely insights for its emissions monitoring and gas station pump operations. With this information and leveraging Amazon SageMaker, a machine learning (ML) service that provides organizations with the ability to build, train, and deploy ML models quickly, BP will be able to make predictions that will help the energy company make faster business decisions and drive efficiencies. Moving forward, BP aims to continue to advance its cloud-first enterprise data strategy to significantly improve its supply-chain operations and deliver advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for increased safety, predictive maintenance, corrosion detection, logistics tracking, and intelligent assistance.

BP's cloud-first IT approach is helping it simplify processes and enhance productivity as part of its strategy to help advance the energy transition. In support of the energy transition, the companies announced in a separate release, that AWS has signed two renewable energy projects with BP that will provide over 170 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity in Sweden and Spain each year over the next decade to supply energy to Amazon's fulfillment network in Europe and Amazon Web Services data centers.

"We've been working with AWS for many years, and today's announcements further strengthen that relationship. AWS is helping BP to transform our operations, and together we are using the cloud and renewable energy resources to drive energy efficiencies," says BP CIO Steve Fortune. "Exiting our European data centers and migrating to AWS supports our digital transformation agenda, and we're excited about the possibilities for increased flexibility, operational efficiencies, and opportunities to innovate while helping to advance the energy transition."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with BP as the company moves its largest mega data centers, which host mission-critical data applications, to AWS," said Bill Vass, VP Technology, Storage, Automation, and Management at AWS. "AWS is the world's leading cloud, with an unmatched portfolio of cloud services, proven performance, and operational expertise, which is why global companies like BP trust AWS to support their digital transformations."

