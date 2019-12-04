Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Result of General Meeting 04-Dec-2019 / 18:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 December 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Result of General Meeting A general meeting of the ordinary shareholders of DMGT was held today and a special resolution was passed. The resolution was to amend DMGT's Articles of Association. DMGT undertakes periodic reviews of its Articles of Association and following its most recent review, DMGT decided that it was appropriate to make administrative changes to reflect market practice. For the avoidance of doubt, there are no significant changes to the rights of shareholders¹. The amended Articles of Association and results of the voting at the general meeting are available on DMGT's website, www.dmgt.com. In accordance with Listing Rule paragraph 14.3.6, copies of the notice of general meeting and special resolution have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority. The notice of general meeting and special resolution will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism website. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: +44 20 7260 2700 Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo Notes ¹ The changes to shareholder rights apply to all shareholders. The changes are that: · DMGT is not required to provide hard copies of documents to shareholders who have not provided a UK address; · DMGT is not responsible for the loss of a dividend in the course of payment; · a person who is not in compliance with the arrangements for a GM may be refused entry or removed*; · DMGT is not required to provide seven days' notice of the taking of a poll at a GM*; · DMGT must provide new notice of a GM if one is adjourned for at least three months*; · the chairman of a GM has the right to adjourn it without the consent of the meeting in certain, specified circumstances*; and · DMGT's shareholders' ability to summon a meeting to appoint directors has been deleted. * Equivalent provisions apply to class meetings. It continues to be the case that only holders of DMGT's voting Ordinary shares are entitled to attend general meetings. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: NOR TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 33427 EQS News ID: 928663 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 13:08 ET (18:08 GMT)