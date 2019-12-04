Auth0 Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

Auth0 selected for meeting criteria and providing demonstrated market fit for AWS customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2019, the identity platform for application builders, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Serviceshas to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their cloud expertise.



The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managerswill receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"Auth0 is honored to be part of the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program. We look forward to taking advantage of the additional support and worldwide exposure they are providing as part of this program," said Eric Snyder, senior director of partnerships at Auth0. "We are dedicated to being a valuable partner in the AWS network and providing the best identity management platform to all customers."

Auth0's universal platform provides out-of-the-box extensible identity management for customers of virtually any size, and for any authentication or authorization need. As a member of the AWS APN Global Startup Program, Auth0 will continue to help companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.

"Working with Auth0enabled us to deliver an SSO offering to the CHAOSSEARCH customers in a time frame that was impossible without them," said Thomas Hazel, founder and CTO, CHAOSSEARCH. "By choosing Auth0, we are able to meet our enterprise customer demand for federated identity in a simple and elegant deployment, allowing us to focus on the business value of our offering. The service was easy to implement and the team, from beginning to end, was exceptional."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

For more information on how AWS customers can have the quick, easily implemented identity solution they need for their specific application, please download the Why Auth0 and AWSebook.

About Auth0

Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

