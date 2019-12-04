Orbitz: The Orlando Magic Extend 31-Year Partnership With Anheuser-Busch Adding New Elements

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / The Orlando Magic and Anheuser-Busch extend their 31-year partnership, building on the success the two have achieved over the years. Some highlights of the new deal include a recently unveiled Orlando Magic Budweiser-branded can; the newly branded ULTRA Club outdoor terrace bar led by the Michelob Ultra brand at the Magic's arena, the Amway Center; continued rights to the Bud Light Baseline Bar in Amway Center; and exclusive use of the Magic logo across the beer and "beyond beer" family of Anheuser-Busch brands, which includes "ready to drink" (RTD) malt beverage products, such as Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, among others.

The Magic were recently honored as the Budweiser NBA Partner of the Year for the 2017-18 season at the Budweiser NBA Summit in St. Louis. The Magic were recognized for their successful execution of marketing strategies throughout the season and innovative ways to bring the partnership to life.

The Magic and Budweiser have been partners since the team's inception in 1989. Over the many years, the two have created an unmatched synergy and partnership, bringing together the best elements of the two entities while sharing that with the fans and the Orlando community.

Some highlights of the Magic and Budweiser's partnership included an original content series along with distinctive activations through the team's app that featured concession ordering and experiences. The animated video content series Budweiser Legends featured unique and untold Magic stories with former Magic players and executives. One of the experiences offered through the Magic's app was the ability to use "Magic Money," a form of currency, to purchase access to the Budweiser Party Suite, an all-inclusive area of Amway Center. In addition, Anheuser-Busch's naming rights to the Bud Light Baseline Bar continues, which is a fan-favorite destination at Amway Center and open to all ticketed fans providing clear views of the event floor.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Florida; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. Season ticket plans start as low as $13 per game. For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

