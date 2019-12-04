A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning LLC: Expert Power Washing and Roof Cleaning Company Opens New Location In Monroe, NJ

MONROE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / New Jersey based A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning LLC is pleased to announce that they recently opened a new location in Monroe. The new location is at 33 Bordentown Turnpike, Monroe , NJ 08831.

Brian Hegarty, President of A+ Powerwashing and Roof Cleaning LLC said he is estatic to announce the new location will be managed by Brian Costello, currently the General Manager of A+ Powerwashing and Roof Cleaning LLC Farmingdale. Hegarty said, "Brian has been with us for 7 years, he has worked really hard to learn what it takes to deliver the Best Service Anywhere ™ and create a company culture where our team members thrive and love to work. I couldn't be more proud, Brian is the best of everything we do here. He is a great leader, well respected and knows how to make our clients happy. This is a great career move for him and the entire A+ team is behind him to ensure his success!"

They invite both their loyal customers from their Farmingdale location, as well as local residents who have yet to try their services to contact the office regarding the company's capabilities. To reach A+ Powerwashing and Roof Cleaning Monroe, those interested can call 732-876-9381.

As the name suggests, A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning offers their customers a, "Meticulous and professional next day power washing and roof cleaning service. These cleaning services include, but are not limited to power washing, soft washing, roof cleaning, deck cleaning, masonry cleaning, and more".

They state that, "We carefully and methodically select each of our highly trained technicians to ensure that they can deliver a service that lives up to our high standards. Every time we visit your home, our technicians follow a mandatory 54-point checklist in order to certify that the cleaning service carried out on your property has met our strict quality control and customer satisfaction protocols. As a result, you never have to call on us more than once for the same job. It will be carried out to your satisfaction the first time you request our service. We are strong proponents of the fact that professional employees deliver professional results, and our 500+ 5 Star Google reviews speak for itself."

In addition to this, they have invested over $300,000 in proprietary cleaning systems that have been fine tuned to give their customers the Best Service Anywhere™. These cleaning solutions use modern technologies to ensure the company's services are eco-friendly, and energy efficient with every cleaning service they offer. A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning does not believe in compromise, so they deliver a cleaning experience that raises the bar in every way they can think of.

To this end, the company also takes measures to ensure complete transparency with customers. They state that they take pride in doing exactly what they tell their customers they will do, and always deliver the Best Service Anywhere. This means that customers need not worry about having to keep an eagle eye on the company's activities at all times, and A+ does their best to reinforce this idea with their "Don't pay if you aren't happy" guarantee.

Customers may use the Contact Us page on the company's official website to schedule a free estimate or call 732-876-9381. The company calls this process their 3-Step Hassle-Free Experience™. They state that, "One of our personable, friendly Customer Care Specialists will schedule a convenient time to meet with you. We will listen to your needs, make recommendations and provide you with a no obligation estimate. You want a Hassle-Free Experience™ and we promise to deliver it."

Following this, customers may, "Choose the level of clean you want and the customized level of service that fits your budget. From a basic wash to the 'works' we will make your home look new again." In the final step, the company says, the customer need only "approve the estimate and schedule your work. With our no risk 'if you're not happy don't pay' guarantee and our friendly, extremely competent certified technicians coming to your home to professionally complete your cleaning you'll be thrilled. We guarantee it!"

A company's reviews always paint the best picture of the quality of their services, and A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning boasts more than 500 highly positive reviews-they have an outstanding 5.0 Star rating on the Google Maps platform, for instance. Customer Meg Briggssays, "These guys are the best! They take pride in their work and wouldn't leave until everything was just right. They are easy to work with - they provided a timely estimate and got me on the calendar quickly to accommodate an upcoming event. I highly highly recommend!"

Interested parties may reach out to Brian Costello, General Manager of A+ Power Washing & Roof Cleaning Monroe to make further inquiries. Customers are also welcome to log into their preferred social media network and view the company Facebook page in order to check out their latest news, offers, and announcements.

