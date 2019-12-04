The "Switzerland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Switzerland increased at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1%, increasing from US$ 5.4 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Switzerland.

Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

Switzerland Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Switzerland Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government public sector

Switzerland Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Switzerland Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books music video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services

Switzerland Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Switzerland Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Switzerland Business administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Switzerland Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland Employee partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Switzerland General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked unbanked).

Switzerland Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Switzerland Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Switzerland Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Switzerland Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Switzerland Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Switzerland Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Switzerland Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Switzerland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Switzerland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 2023

4 Switzerland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 2023

5 Switzerland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Switzerland Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Switzerland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8 Switzerland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9 Switzerland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

10 Switzerland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

11 Switzerland Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12 Switzerland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13 Switzerland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14 Switzerland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15 Switzerland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

16 Switzerland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

17 Switzerland Employee Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18 Switzerland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

19 Switzerland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

20 Switzerland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

21 Switzerland Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imtrtf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005868/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900