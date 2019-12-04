Mediawan, a European creative studio, confirms its premium content strategy by teaming up with BRON, which produced Todd Phillips' "Joker", to produce and distribute a new series created by Palomar: "That Dirty Black Bag".

Following on from "The Name of the Rose" in early 2019, this new international English-language series comprises three seasons of eight-episodes each. Filming of the "Steampunk Spaghetti Western" is due to start in May 2020 once the international casting has been finalised. The Mediawan group will distribute the series in France and Italy while distribution in other countries (especially the United States) will be co-managed with BRON.

The project follows on from an initial collaboration with the American studio for the English adaptation of 10 pour cent ("Call my Agent!") and demonstrates the group's desire to support international projects.

A new project for Gilles de Maistre in South Africa

Mai Juin Productions, a Mediawan subsidiary, also announces the launch of "Big Five", a new international English-language series filmed by Gilles de Maistre.

Following on from the film "Mia and the White Lion" (Mia et le lion blanc), this new project in South Africa will take the form of a series comprising ten 26-minute episodes. Daniah de Villiers, the young actress in "Mia and the White Lion", will play the lead role.

About Mediawan:

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels.

