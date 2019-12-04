Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 8, 2020

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2019, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Klein at 10:30 a.m. EST, January 8, 2020.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-673-1771 and entering conference identification number 4297819, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EST. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website, www.cbrands.com , under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's website.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company's portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons, and Crafters Union.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation's ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us one of the top growth contributors in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

