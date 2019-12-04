Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust Chooses Hyland Healthcare's OnBase to Manage Clinical Content Enterprise-Wide

OnBase platform will deliver content management solutions to meet hospital's clinical, financial and operational needs

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (BSMHFT), one of the most complex mental health trusts in the UK, has selected OnBase from Hyland Healthcare to digitize and manage clinical and back office documents. The platform will optimize workflows and performance across the enterprise, delivering content to clinicians and staff within existing software systems, improving medical data management and reducing operational costs. BSMHFT's 4,000 staff members serve a population of more than one million within its 445-square kilometer catchment area from more than 40 locations.

Beginning with a three-month pilot, the goal of the OnBase project is to implement OnBase across the organization to realize the full benefits of the technology, better connect all departments and specialties, and improve the patient experience with mobile technologies, such as electronic consents.

"We are launching this initiative with OnBase to create a truly interoperable platform where our existing technology investments can work together to create a comprehensive patient record," said Dr James Reed, chief clinical information officer at Birmingham & Solihull. "With a more complete record that captures structured and unstructured content, our clinicians will have everything they need at their fingertips to make more informed clinical decisions that can improve patient outcomes."

Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust is recognized by the NHS as one of seven Global Digital Exemplars for the UK in the mental health category. Global Digital Exemplars are NHS trusts with high digital maturity assessment scores that demonstrate leadership in innovative healthcare initiatives through digital technology and comply with all programme guidelines. Choosing to adopt OnBase as a future-ready content management platform is part of their digital strategy.

For more information about how hospitals are implementing OnBase as an adaptable enterprise solution for organizing critical information, providing security for patients and clinicians, and developing a more comprehensive view of records, visit OnBase.com/Hospitals.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

