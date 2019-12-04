Northern Superior Resources Inc. - Change to Board of Directors

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP) advises that Mr. Arthur Murdy has tendered his resignation as a director of Northern Superior, effective December 4th, 2019 so that he may focus his efforts on other business interests.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of the Company states: "Art has been a valued member of Northern Superior's board of directors since 2016 and has made numerous contributions to the company during that time. Speaking on behalf of the entire Company, I wish to extend our thanks to Art for his years of service."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise property in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information, please visit www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris, President and CEO

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

