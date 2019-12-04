Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
WKN: 899657 ISIN: CA4509131088 Ticker-Symbol: IAL 
Tradegate
04.12.19
17:34 Uhr
3,240 Euro
-0,076
-2,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
IAMGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
3,232
3,258
22:31
3,192
3,298
22:00
IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION3,240-2,29 %