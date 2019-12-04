MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Each year, hundreds of visitors, participants, and volunteers like Samuel Lehrer of Miami flock to Isla Mujeres, Mexico to participate in the annual Island Time Music Festival and Fishing tournament. Through the event, the people of Isla Mujeres are able to raise funds to support and help improve the island's only special needs education facility.

Samuel David Lehrer of Miami has long been a supporter of the Island Time Music Festival and Fishing tournament, bringing along his family to participate. The tight-knit community on the island welcomes their visitors each year to share in the crystal-blue waters and tropical landscapes while enjoying the festivities. The event brings out artists from around the world including many well-known performers who headline the musical festival and mingle with attendees in town and between performances.

The Island Time event is a week-long, one-of-a-kind experience that goes on to maintain and improve the curriculum and offerings of the Little Yellow School House, which is the only educational facility on the island geared towards children with special needs. During the annual Island Time Festival, visitors arrive in Isla Mujeres to watch world-class performers take the stage at intimate venues across the island while enjoying the food, atmosphere, and local culture.

In addition to the music festival, the Island Time Fishing Fest, which draws in tournament fishers like Samuel Lehrer of Miami, is a buy-in event whose proceeds go to the Little Yellow School House. The tournament participants compete for the best sailfish catch in four categories, with awards given for each category. The Island Time Music Festival is combined with the Fishing Fest during a week-long event that is perfect for music lovers, fishermen and women, and anybody who enjoys traveling to beautiful and exotic locations.

Besides supporting a noble cause, the event offers the chance for attendees to interact with artists such as writers and performers in a welcoming environment between shows and events. The annual event ultimately raises funds, awareness, and support for the Little Yellow School House which is used to build or maintain the grounds, staff the facility, improve education and more. Through the support of Samuel Lehrer of Miami and other participants of Island Time, the school house continues recruiting qualified professionals and improving offerings to prepare special needs students for traditional schooling and success later in life.

Without the help of the Little Yellow School House, many of the native special needs children would struggle through their education or possibly drop out of school altogether because of difficulty. However, thanks to ongoing support through donations, volunteers, and the Island Time Music Festival, the school house has grown from a single-room facility to an education center with four classrooms, two consulting rooms, a kitchen, and a playground specifically designed for special needs kids.

"Each year, the people of Isla Mujeres welcome visitors from all over the world to their beautiful seaside town to experience its culture and enjoy its truly unique festival," says Samuel David Lehrer of Miami. "And the money they raise goes directly to support special needs kids on the island. What more could you ask for?"

