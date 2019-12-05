How Reputation Management Company FixYourName has Responded to Increased Mainstream Consumer Needs

With Affordable, Transparent Flat-Rate Pricing and No Success-No-Pay Guarantee, FixYourName is Becoming the Go-To Provider of ORM Services for Businesses and Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / In the 21st Century, a reputation defending service is as essential to any business as owning a photocopier or hiring an accounting firm. And in the age of light speed social media gossip, many individuals may find themselves in a situation where their reputation has been tarnished unfairly. Unfortunately, by its very nature, the process and expertise required to successfully remove and suppress negative content is highly specialized and opaque with many online reputation management companies offering glowing promises but delivering poor results after the client has spent thousands of dollars. Responding to the expanding consumer demand for ORM services, the firm FixYourName, founded in 2008, has taken a unique approach to mainstream reputation management and is becoming a ubiquitous partner for both small businesses and individuals thanks to its affordability and guaranteed results. To date, the company has successfully worked with over 12,500 companies and individuals.

FixYourName offers a two-step approach to both suppress negative content and to permanently remove it, unlike other companies that specialize only in one or the other. Not only is FixYourName more affordable than other companies with their flat-rate pricing for individuals and businesses, but even more unique to the industry - FixYourName offers a guarantee on its permanent removal services meaning the client doesn't pay unless the offending content is indeed removed.

The team at FixYourName are professionals with a passion for data analytics, search engine algorithms, learning bots, Blockchain, and Google's artificial intelligence (AI) search engine protocols("RankBrain"). Incorporated in 2008 with a deep root in Internet Technology Dynamics (ITDs), the company organically evolved into a search engine algorithm engineering firm. Personnel at FixYourName include Google certified partners, Google penalty audit and removal technicians, social media network specialists, public relations (PR) producers and deployment team, data science technicians, full-stack developer, AI algorithm developers, and of course -a sharp legal team.

"We can provide the full suite of tools and expertise when it's time to brand yourself or your business," said a spokesperson for FixYourName. "It begins with our proprietary research engine, the Net-TechCrawler™ which searches all the popular search engines like Google, Yahoo & Bing. When the problem is fully surveyed, a strategy is developed which may include some or all of the methodologies including de-indexing, suppression, social media creation, PR and sending in the lawyers."

As part of its desire to work in partnership with their clients rather than keep them in the dark as other companies do, FixYourName has produced a detailed manual called "The Reputation Protection Guide" which may be downloaded for free. Packed with valuable and essential information, the guide outlines tactics and the pros and cons involved including: Suppression vs. Removing; Replying to Bad Reviews; De-Indexing; Taking legal action; The % Cost-Value of Bad Reviews; Social Media vs. Google Reviews; Applicable Laws; and how-to tips for Yelp reviews.

SOURCE: FixYourName

