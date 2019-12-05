Technavio has been monitoring the global cardiology electrodes market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 55.66 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Cardiology Electrodes Market Analysis Report by Product (Resting ECG electrodes, Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Stress test ECG electrodes, and Neonatal ECG electrodes), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about CVDs. In addition, the increasing demand for disposable electrodes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cardiology electrodes market.

Many public and private organizations and vendors are initiating awareness programs to create awareness about CVDs. For instance, the AHA in the US observes a federally designated event, the American Heart Month, to promote the awareness about heart diseases and their early diagnosis. Such programs encourage people to take personal responsibility in leading a healthy life and prevent any risks associated with CVDs. Thus, the increasing awareness about CVDs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cardiology Electrodes Market Companies:

3M

3M is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial business, Safety and graphics business, Health care business, Electronics and energy business, and Consumer business. The company offers 3M Red Dot Monitoring Electrode with Foam Tape and Sticky Gel and 3M Red Dot Resting EKG Electrode to various end-users.

Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business units: Anesthesia, Patient monitoring and diagnostics, and Visualization. The company offers Ambu BlueSensor SU, Ambu WhiteSensor 6060, Ambu WhiteSensor CMM, Ambu BlueSensor VLC, and Ambu BlueSensor QR to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is headquartered in the US and operates under two major business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Kendall 5400 Tab Electrodes, Kendall Repositionable Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall AC30 Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall SF450 Series Electrodes, Kendall 700 Series Tape Electrodes, and Kendall Clear Tape Pre-wired Electrodes.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopedics and General Surgery. The company offers Cleartrace electrodes, Omnitrace electrodes, Softrace Cloth Electrodes, Cleartrode Electrodes, Fastrace 4, and HeartBeat to various end-users including hospitals, ASCs, and GPOs.

DCC plc

DCC plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: DCC LPG, DCC retail and oil, DCC healthcare, and DCC technology. The company offers SKINTACT Stress Test Holter ECG Electrodes, SKINTACT Easitab Resting ECG, SKINTACT Monitoring ECG Electrodes, and SKINTACT Low Cost Multipurpose ECG Electrodes.

Cardiology Electrodes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Resting ECG electrodes

Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes

Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes

Stress test ECG electrodes

Neonatal ECG electrodes

Cardiology Electrodes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

