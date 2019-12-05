Clarivate Analytics plc announces upsizing and pricing of secondary offering of ordinary shares

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 43.2 million ordinary shares by affiliated funds of Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia Limited (BPEA) (the "selling shareholders") at $17.25 per share. The number of ordinary shares offered was increased to 43.2 million from previously announced 36 million. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 6.48 million additional ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. A registration statement on Form F-1 (including a prospectus) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 2, 2019 and has become effective. The filing is available for free on the Company's website (http://ir.clarivate.com) and at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

