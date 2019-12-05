Apteryx Imaging Inc. Issues Clarification of Five-Year Contract With the United States Defense Logistics Agency

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Apteryx Imaging Inc. ("Apteryx") wishes to clarify its news release dated December 4, 2019 in respect of the contract awarded to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Apteryx Inc., for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. Although the contract has a notional maximum contract amount of $20,900,000 and provides Apteryx the ability to serve as a preferred supplier of dental imaging products, software and services, Apteryx wishes to clarify that there is no minimum purchase obligation under the contract. Accordingly, there can be no certainty at this time that Apteryx will receive any orders or recognize any revenues under the contract.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol XRAY.

