Web Presence: The Origins of Tell the Winning Story for Trial Attorneys: Breaking Down Walls Behind Bars

COLORADO SPRINGS / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / What drives people to crime? Depending on the case, the answer may seem simple on the surface: poverty, revenge, greed, etc. But the simple answer typically only scans the surface, beneath which there are complex and challenging truths. Jesse Wilson, a communications expert specializing in trial advocacy, has spent years working with inmates to help them uncover their truths and re-write their story, transitioning from victim to protagonist and imprisonment to empowerment. This was the foundational work "the pivot point" that allowed him to transition into the role of a nationally sought after jury trial consultant.

In April, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division released the findings of a long-awaited two-year federal investigation into the state of men's prisons in Alabama. The state's prisons are notorious for being overcrowded, understaffed hotbeds of abuse and violence. According to the Justice Department's report, "severe, systematic, and exacerbated" violations of prisoners' Eighth Amendment rights to be protected from cruel and unusual punishment are prevalent among the penitentiaries.

Although Alabama's is perhaps the worst of the nation's prison systems, many of the issues found there persist in facilities nationwide, including acts of violence among inmates and staff. And although the report is recent, the problem is nothing new.

Jesse Wilson was perceptive of the anger and pain prevalent in penitentiaries when he first graduated from The Juilliard School. Founder and CEO of Tell the Winning Story, the trial skills consultant made his first foray into the world of law and order by offering a theater program for prison inmates. The program was as educational as it was therapeutic, providing inmates with a safe outlet through which to explore and express their emotions, something some had not had much experience with previously. Through acting, inmates worked through challenges, including stress, pain, anger, and sadness. They learned teamwork, gained self-confidence, and realized the power they had to author the next chapter of their life story.

The experience affected the Jesse Wilson as much as his students and inspired the trial skills, consultant, to pursue a career in trial advocacy, coaching inmates and lawyers to communicate more effectively with one another and the judge and jury.

Jesse Wilson understands breaking down walls and exposing one's truths is no easy task. He said he admires the work his students do and applauds their willingness to rise to the challenge and grow.

"Without fear, there can be no courage," he said.

More on Jesse Wilson and Tell the Winning Story

A graduate of the Juilliard School with a 20-year career in TV, film, and theater, Jesse Wilson, communications specialist, speaking coach, trial skills consultant, and CEO is dedicated to empowering others to realize their authentic selves and maximize their potential. He works with people from all walks of life, from prison inmates to high-profile lawyers and businesspeople.

Since founding Tell the Winning Story, the respected trial advocacy specialist has helped win several high-profile and high-stakes cases, including $90, $45, and $12 million verdict wins in the last few years alone. This includes Blake Vs Werner Trucking, in which Penn Law Firm used Tell the Winning Story to persuade a jury to find Werner Entreprises negligent in a 2014 trucking collision, in the amount of $90 million awarded to a family who lost a son in the crash. It was the largest verdict against Werner in the company's history.

"Jesse is an extremely talented and insightful teacher who helped me to break through some of my own internal barriers. He helped to inspire creativity and communication in my casework and personal life. I recommend him highly and believe Tell The Winning Story is a worthwhile and necessary addition into the skills trial attorneys need to better themselves and further their clients' stories" said one reviewer, Grant L., on Facebook.

To learn more about Tell the Winning Story and the newly-released "The 8 Fundamentals of Breakthrough Communication," available on Trial Guides visit the website: https://www.tellthewinningstory.com/the-8-fundamentals-of-breakthrough-communication/

Or https://www.trialguides.com/collections/on-demand-programs/products/tell-the-winning-story-complete-set-on-demand-cle

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569119/The-Origins-of-Tell-the-Winning-Story-for-Trial-Attorneys-Breaking-Down-Walls-Behind-Bars